Texas agent Tell Butler advises real estate agents to stay calm, cool and collected, even when client complications flare up.

In real estate, we’re known for rolling up our sleeves and getting the job done. But sometimes, it’s not the land that’s the challenge — it’s the client. Whether it’s indecisiveness, unrealistic demands or emotional outbursts, difficult real estate clients can strain your time and test your professionalism.

6 tips for working with difficult real estate clients

Here are six field-tested strategies to keep your business running smoothly, even when your clients don’t.

1. Stay calm and professional, no matter what

A while back, I showed a 40-acre parcel to a buyer who flew in from Dallas. By the third showing, he was frustrated, accusatory and loudly blaming me for his own indecision: “You’re not listening — I told you I want something private, but not too rural!”

Instead of taking the bait, I paused and responded calmly: “I hear you. Let’s take a step back and revisit what privacy means to you. That way, I can better align the properties I show you.”

Remaining composed helped reset the tone. We regrouped and, within a week, closed on a wooded property with low visibility — but only 15 minutes from town.

2. Use a bullet list to get crystal clear on needs

One couple I worked with was locked in a silent standoff. He wanted 100+ acres for cattle; she wanted a modern home near a town square. We kept circling without progress until I sat down with them and created a bullet-point criteria list on paper:

His must-haves: Minimum 100 acres, fenced, ag exemption

Minimum 100 acres, fenced, ag exemption Her must-haves: Modern three-bedroom home, paved road access, within 20 minutes of a town with shopping

Modern three-bedroom home, paved road access, within 20 minutes of a town with shopping Dealbreakers: No mobile homes, no floodplain

By seeing the needs side-by-side, we found a ranch outside Brenham that checked both boxes: an updated farmhouse and 120 acres with good road frontage. The list changed everything.

3. Control the showing schedule

I once had a client who would text me listings at midnight and expect a showing by 9 a.m. the next morning — every time. After the third round of this, I reset expectations firmly: “To serve you well, I need at least 24 hours’ notice so I can get access and prepare. I want to make sure every showing is productive for you.”

That boundary didn’t just protect my time. It helped the client focus and prioritize their choices more seriously.

4. Show empathy to build trust

During a drought season, a family relocating from El Paso grew increasingly anxious that they wouldn’t find usable land with water access. The stress showed. At one point, the husband snapped: “Do you even know what you’re doing? This is our future you’re messing with!”

I took a breath and replied: “I get it. Moving your family and investing in land is a huge decision. You’re feeling the weight of it, and I respect that. Let’s figure out how to get you what you need.”

After that, their attitude changed. They began to see me as an ally, not a vendor.

5. Document every step

In one case, a seller client insisted I had “promised” a specific sale price — despite having signed a listing agreement stating otherwise. Thankfully, I had saved the email where we discussed realistic comps and pricing strategy.

Documentation isn’t just about covering yourself legally; it helps you stay objective in stressful conversations. Keep logs of all major communications, showing notes and client decisions.

6. Know when to walk away

Not long ago, I had a potential buyer who belittled my assistant, ignored property boundaries during showings and once even parked in a neighbor’s pasture “just to get a better look.” That was the last straw.

I called him the next morning: “I appreciate your interest, but I don’t believe I’m the right fit for your search. I’m happy to refer you to another agent who may be a better match.”

It’s never easy to let go of a lead, but walking away preserved my team’s morale and my professional standards.

As an expert real estate professional, you bring skill, time and strategy to every deal. Protect those assets by setting clear boundaries, communicating confidently and maintaining control — no matter who’s on the other end of the transaction. Stay calm, cool and collected when working with difficult real estate clients.

Your next deal should build your business, not break your spirit.

Tell Bulter is a Texas real estate broker who specializes in land development and construction. You can connect with him on LinkedIn.