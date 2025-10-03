Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The Compass-Anywhere merger: Questions from a Coldwell Banker real estate agent

Cara Ameer and Compass lawn sign for Compass Anywhere merger questions

How will the Compass-Anywhere merger impact the lives of everyday real estate agents? Coldwell Banker’s Cara Ameer has questions.

NAR President: As Realtors, it’s critical to remember who we serve

NAR President Kevin Sears at Inman Connect Las Vegas

According to NAR President Kevin Sears, Realtors have a profound obligation and responsibility to put client interests ahead of our own.

FTC sues Zillow, Redfin over $100M rental syndication deal

From left: Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson.

The deal included Zillow paying Redfin $100 million for the ability to host rental listings for buildings with over 25 units. The FTC called the deal an “end run around competition.”

Compass-Anywhere merger FAQ: How will it change real estate?

Compass Anywhere FAQ

What does the Compass-Anywhere deal mean for private listings? For NAR? For agents in the trenches? We’ve got the answers

I’ve studied real estate marketing for 31 years. Here are 7 essentials for effective marketing campaigns

A picture of contributor Jimmy Burgess in front of a board of marketing to symbolize effective real estate marketing campaigns.

According to Jimmy Burgess, great marketing isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing the right things consistently.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
