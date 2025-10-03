Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

How will the Compass-Anywhere merger impact the lives of everyday real estate agents? Coldwell Banker’s Cara Ameer has questions.

According to NAR President Kevin Sears, Realtors have a profound obligation and responsibility to put client interests ahead of our own.

The deal included Zillow paying Redfin $100 million for the ability to host rental listings for buildings with over 25 units. The FTC called the deal an “end run around competition.”

What does the Compass-Anywhere deal mean for private listings? For NAR? For agents in the trenches? We’ve got the answers

According to Jimmy Burgess, great marketing isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing the right things consistently.

