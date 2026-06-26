Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The National Association of Realtors has asked the American Real Estate Association to hand over documents relating to the NAR Accountability Project — and ARA is saying “no.”

SERHANT. is launching across four Texas markets simultaneously Tuesday, bringing 13 founding agents and six independent brokerages with nearly $1.5 billion in combined sales volume to the firm as it enters its 17th state.

On Tuesday, Congress passed its most significant response to the housing shortage in 36 years, but whether President Trump will sign it remains unclear.

Take a peek inside Kansas City real estate agent Rachel Kilmer’s relationship marketing playbook that helped grow her business and referrals. The greatest growth opportunity comes from reaching out and celebrating people, Jimmy Burgess writes.

The deal represents a different kind of vertical integration than the industry has recently seen — one that moves laterally into homeownership itself rather than deeper into the transaction.

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