Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. WellcomeMat is a platform for managing and marketing real estate video. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-ready Ideal for: Marketing-savvy brokers who incorporate or plan to incorporate video marketing; brokerages with in-house marketing staff Top selling pointsHighly versatile (multiple player integrations) Granular viewer tracking Easy upload and management interface Ideal for in-house marketing staffTop concernsThis is a tool for agencies who have fully committed to video marketing and need to manage an array of visual content.What you should know WellcomeMat doesn't create video for you. It's not an presentation or a content production tool.It's highest and best use is as a way to manage, distribute and measure video marketing.Brokerages use WellcomeMat to administer where their video is viewed, how it's received and -- down ...
- As video becomes an increasingly popular marketing tool, the next natural step is finding savvy ways to manage your content. WellcomeMat offers many advantages, including branded player pages and broadened outreach.
