News Brief

Top 10 posts from last week

Best of our industry coverage collected for your convenience
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.

Don't miss the real estate event of the summer
Join 4,000 real estate pros at Connect SF, Aug 7‑11, 2017

Learn More

Top story of the week:

A man on Facebook in a cafe

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

1. 23 fresh facebook post ideas for real estate agents

Real estate agents live on Facebook, and it makes perfect sense. That’s where their sphere is. And that’s where they can make new connections quickly and inexpensively. But posting on Facebook is another thing. It’s tricky to strike the right balance between self-promotion and authentic engagement. Here are some of the types of eye-catching, engaging posts we’ve seen to help inspire you and your social conversations.

Also most read:

2. Sindeo announces it’s shutting down, laying off staff
3. How to help downsizing clients come to terms with their possessions
4. Living near these 2 stores boosts a home’s value
5. Lead thinks you’re the listing agent? StreetEasy offers responses
6. Quicken Loans wading further into real estate
7. FSBO platform homie gets broker license after investigation
8. 3 tips for using local content marketing to snag clients
9. Scrounging for sales? NAR deal connects Realtors with 100K new home sales
10. Ixact Contact ensures agents know the status of every lead and client

Article image credited to Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com