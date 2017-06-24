Top 10 posts from last week

Top story of the week:
1. 23 fresh facebook post ideas for real estate agents
Real estate agents live on Facebook, and it makes perfect sense. That’s where their sphere is. And that’s where they can make new connections quickly and inexpensively. But posting on Facebook is another thing. It’s tricky to strike the right balance between self-promotion and authentic engagement. Here are some of the types of eye-catching, engaging posts we’ve seen to help inspire you and your social conversations.
Also most read:
2. Sindeo announces it’s shutting down, laying off staff
3. How to help downsizing clients come to terms with their possessions
4. Living near these 2 stores boosts a home’s value
5. Lead thinks you’re the listing agent? StreetEasy offers responses
6. Quicken Loans wading further into real estate
7. FSBO platform homie gets broker license after investigation
8. 3 tips for using local content marketing to snag clients
9. Scrounging for sales? NAR deal connects Realtors with 100K new home sales
10. Ixact Contact ensures agents know the status of every lead and client
Comments
Related Articles
Fed hikes rates; mortgage bump not anticipated
Trump's 2018 budget calls for 13.2% HUD cut
Armed with $60M, UK real estate disrupter to invade US