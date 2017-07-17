Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Home Previewer by Clayton is an augmented reality-based app that lets users view and tour a new home on vacant land. Platforms: iOS Ideal for: Agents who specialize in new construction; agents familiar with manufactured and modular homes Top selling points Ease of use Has potential for growth to all Clayton-built homes Added incentive for buyers Top concerns The selection of Clayton homes a buyer can visualize is limited, and it doesn't include views of internal finishes or amenities. What you should know Augmented reality is becoming big business in real estate; Zillow just gave $10 million to interior design visualization tool, Hutch (formerly Homee). Last week, the country's largest homebuilder, Clayton, announced the launch of Home Previewer, an app that lets homebuyers "place" homes on empty lots. Users of the app can walk around a home a...
- Augmented reality technology is quickly growing within real estate, providing buyers with new home shopping experiences.
- IPhone app lets users interact with new homes on empty lots.
