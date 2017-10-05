Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. NestingUp is an online tool for agents to create and manage buyer introductions for sellers. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Individual agents; all size offices and teams; buyers Top selling points Buyer landing page Fast, smooth letter creation template Video inclusion Top concerns Buyer "love letters" are a concern for some agents. There is fear sellers could violate Fair Housing or create an unfriendly transaction environment. What you should know Buyer "love letters" are similar to open houses. Some agents believe they work and others feel they're a waste of time. Some think they're risky. An Inman Coast-to-Coast poll I conducted found the majority of respondents (7 out of 11) saying they believed such letters were effective. My agent wrote a letter on my behalf when I bought a house this summer, before I even asked about it....
- NestingUp seeks to give agents a simple and streamlined platform with which to create profiles and love letters for their buyers.
- The monthly subscription fee is $10.
