Brace yourselves. Winter is coming. Tis the season for: "Can we sit down for a cup of coffee and talk about your business?" It’s head-hunting season in the real estate brokerage world. Agents are agonizing over the being inundated with broker recruiting calls, but let’s face it: it’s the only time of year that they actually listen to us brokers. Let's talk about some industry hits and misses we've seen this recruiting season. When pigs fly When it comes to recruiting talk, nobody puts Robert Reffkin in a corner. The Compass CEO's 2020 pledge: 20 percent market share, in the 20 biggest U.S. cities, by 2020. Similarly, Uber is pledging by 2020 to have driverless flying vehicles in action. A cranky old broker (like myself) might frame both as "When pigs fly." You have to love the confidence of the risk-takers at Compass, even if you don’t buy the pitch. Clearly the investors who continue to pour cash into the brokerage’s volume-at-any-cost business model do. For C...