Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Keyzz is an app that helps agents stay in touch with clients and manage day-to-day activities. Platforms: iPhone; Android Ideal for: Agents, teams looking to improve long-term client retention; those who focus on referral business Top selling points Simple user experience Client Concierge in-app storefront Developed by an agent Milestone date reminders Top concerns Many existing CRMs and apps already do what Keyzz does. What you should know Agents should give special consideration to apps developed by colleagues. After all, who knows better how to apply technology to your daily business challenges? Keyzz was opened by third-generation agent Kyle Neumann of Ridgefield, Connecticut. Neumann wanted to use technology to capture the proven "old school" style of business his father and grandfather espoused. In that respect, Keyzz fulfills its pro...