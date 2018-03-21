7 marketing strategies to help first-year agents stand out

As a brand new real estate agent, you’re learning a lot at a fast pace. It can be tough to nail down exactly what you need to do and what you should let go until you get a little more experience. To help you sift through the many strategies you’ll see, we’ve narrowed down a few tips and highly underutilized marketing tactics to help you stand out in your first year as an agent. Get a personal website Most agents think of their personal websites as a place for clients and prospects to search for homes. It’s nearly impossible for an individual agent to create the same user experience on his or her site to match a page like Zillow. Instead, focus on making your persona agent website a place that clients and prospects will actually visit and use. And you do this by generating great video and written content to your site and promoting it through your social media channels including Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Medium. This way, you build direct relationships with you...