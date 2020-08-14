Small in size but big on sales help, Onjax’s PureAgent CRM has launched after a three-year renovation of tools and tech, and for the most part, it was worth the wait.

PureAgent CRM by Onjax Real Estate Technologies is a customer relationship management solution for teams and brokers.

Platforms: Browser, mobile-responsive

Ideal for: Brokers and teams

Top selling points:

Branded virtual tours and open houses

Proprietary video email

Reduced emphasis on automation

Deep IDX integration

Top concerns:

New to the national spotlight, PureAgent may lag in adoption while in the shadow of larger-known national players, especially after going through a three-year modernization of its offering.

What you should know

Instead of relying on BombBomb’s API, for example, PureAgent built its own video email tool. Its approach to drip campaigns is also somewhat different.

Although not eliminating them, drip campaigns aren’t emphasized as a major feature, but rather as simply another method by which to stay in touch with a lead. There’s a difference.

I was told this is approach is designed to encourage the agent to think more about how each lead should be engaged, as opposed to “setting and forgetting” a lengthy campaign of irrelevant outreach.

As mentioned many times in this space, “drip” campaigns are by their nature a passive form of marketing, void of content relative to every recipient. Unattended-to mass emails are rarely effective outside of the consumer retail goods industry, which can leverage lists of hundreds of thousands.

PureAgent’s co-founder Brian LoPresto told me that there are discussions to shift its email functionality under its Action Plans, where it can serve proactively, designed specifically for each contact.

The software’s Action Plans rely largely on the user to create them. The software comes with only a few ready-to-go templates.

Another stand-out feature of PureAgent is its virtual tour feature. Instead of conducting a live walk-through directly through Facebook Live, the feed is delivered through a branded landing page on the brokerage’s website. Invites and promotions point everyone back to the specific detail page of the listing, and promotional banners automatically appear wherever the listing is published.

The event is scheduled and managed through Facebook only viewed under the banner of the brokerage. Well done.

PureAgent includes IDX websites, which isn’t unique. But I like how a scrollable IDX feed can be summoned in an email compose window under the Actions sub-navigation for each contact. Click the listing, add a note, and hit send. Texting can be done the same way.

Website content is managed from the backend using a common WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor, and blog and page content can be created in the same bottom-right command window UI design that is carried throughout the solution.

Records can be assigned tags, multiple lead sources can feed the system, listings are quickly shared to Facebook, and brokers can route new leads manually as they come in or create rule-based automations. Web traffic can be monitored on the front page of the dashboard and so can contact-specific tasks.

There’s a lot of features here you’ll recognize, but also in that mix are a few items that offer some reasons teams and brokers looking for a new CRM should look in PureAgent’s direction. The top-down, agent-to-agent collaboration features are quite streamlined, and teams can have their own websites and lead routing rules, too.

I wasn’t expecting to see what I did, especially a lack of provided lead-generation tools. Instead, it’ll collect and route them for you. Why automate what should be synonymous with being a good real estate agent?

LoPresto told me that too much focus on branding and marketing “is not CRM,” referring to “customer relationship management” as a business concept, not a product.

And that says a lot.

