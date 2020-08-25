Last week, we asked you to share some of the tough calls you had to make this year in light of the challenges brought on by COVID-19. Here’s what you had to say.

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Given all the negative consequences that the pandemic left its wake, it’s safe to say that 2020 is proving itself to be a tough year chock-full of tough decisions. This applies to both life and work, of course.

So, last week, we asked you to share some of the tough calls you had to make this year — from introducing your team members to the blessing that’s Zoom to adapting your business strategies to fit a more virtual landscape.

In posing this question, we were hoping to hear about the different ways you’ve outmaneuvered today’s challenges. Though our hopes to sift through numerous ideas, motivational stories and examples of superior decision-making didn’t pan out, there’s still a boatload of value to be seen in the few responses that we did receive.

The toughest decision I’ve had to make is realize the vulnerability I have as an aging agent with a large team. I decided I needed a strong individual to lead my team. This decision was tough because it came at a time when there were so many unknowns. Sales were down. Agents were afraid to work, with staff having to stay home because of exposure to the virus.

We had to learn new ways to present our homes for sale, both for our sellers and our buyers. Do I allow my staff to work from home? I’m old-school, and I feel that if you’re not at the office, you are not working. I have to say I still feel that way, but I also understand that it’s possible to do business as usual from home. I have released the reins and hired my sales/office manager, brought on new agents and adjusted my schedule for less time in the office. We’ve been super busy because of the market caused by the pandemic, and hopefully, we’ll make our goals.

We’re nervous about what happens when the rates go up and what happens if jobs aren’t restored, but we’re remaining optimistic. We live in a college town where we hugely depend on our students and football games. Who knows what the futures holds? As team leader, I approach the future cautiously but again, optimistically. I can say without a doubt that I couldn’t have made these decisions without coaching. It’s hard to take leaps of faith when the world is a scary place.

Making the decision to keep an office outside the home. My clientele is older and likes to come into my office to review and sign documents. [I had a] fear of losing the professional opinion and attitude from my customer base. For now, I’ve made the decision to maintain the executive suite since I’ve been very, very busy the past 90 days.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.