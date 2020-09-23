September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. That means we’re talking to the chief marketing officers at major brokerages about how the pandemic is changing their jobs and what it means for agents. We’re publishing a suite of tactical Inman Handbooks for marketing on digital portals. And we’re looking at what pages of the traditional marketing playbook still work. Join us all month long.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

From blogging to vlogging to posting engaging content on social media, there are so many different ways to market your business, communicate your value and engage with clients and prospects these days. So, it’s no surprise that coming up with marketing strategies in today’s world can be particularly cumbersome, and a lot of them can be hit-or-miss.

Every agent in the industry, however, has a tried-and-true methods — bulletproof tactics that really pay off. Something they always fall back on. Things that just work. This week, we want to hear about that one marketing tip that you swear by.

What’s that one piece of marketing advice that you would give to all agents, both rookies and seasoned professionals? How has it worked for you in the past, and why do you think it had an impact on your business? Let us know your thoughts.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.