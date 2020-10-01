October is Luxury Month on Inman. Inman Handbooks offer deep dives on luxury marketing and agent branding, luxury staging, referrals, and more. We’re thinking about what luxury means now, examining how the pandemic is reshaping the needs of luxury buyers, and talking to top luxury agents, all month long.

One thing 2020 has given us is time to be introspective about what home really means, as evidenced by mass outpourings from cities to suburbs, influx in home sales and emerging home trends. We’ve all spent so much time in our abodes this year and examined what we truly desire.

But what does all of that mean for the luxury sector? How have luxury buyers’ preferences evolved amid the pandemic? What do those changes mean for the agents, brokers and brands who serve them? All month long, we’ll be probing these questions and many more at Inman.

What to expect

Luxury Inman Handbooks on: Marketing Branding Staging Referrals Video for luxury listings

Deep dives into: What luxury means today Suburban markets International buyers And more



How to get involved

Each week, we’ll pose a new question about luxury in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week.

Have more to say? We’d love for you to become a contributor. For more information on that, reach out to our contributors editor.

