While Kris Jenner never actually lived inside, the mansion portrayed as her home on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is up for sale.

The Los Angeles mansion portrayed as Kris Jenner’s home on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is back on the market.

Too bad she never actually lived in it.

The 7,843-square-foot Los Angeles home known as Iredell Estate has been relisted with The Agency for $7.99 million, according to the New York Post. The Studio City estate that was used as a stand-in for Jenner’s home in the early seasons of the show and to film numerous movies and commercials both before and after has been on the market at least 20 times since 2007 — it last sold to an unidentified buyer in 2018.

Built in the Italian Mediterranean style, Iredell Estate was a popular filming destination because of its appearance as a typical Southern California mansion — a two-story brick front with multiple patios and balconies as well as a sprawling lawn and motorway. The inside has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a formal dining room, a swimming pool with a waterfall and a wine cellar. The outside boasts stone walls, mouldings and vaulted ceilings.

The entire lot takes up 38,000 square feet and overlooks the Valley.

While Kris Jenner never actually lived inside, the Los Angeles mansion portrayed as her house on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is back on the market. The 7,843-square-foot Los Angeles home known as Iredell Estate has been relisted with The Agency for $7.99 million. The Studio City estate that was used as a stand-in for Jenner's home in the early seasons of the show and to film numerous movies and commercials both before and after has been on the market at least 20 times since 2007. Built in the of Italian Mediterranean style, Iredell Estate was a popular filming choice because of its appearance as a typical Southern California mansion — a two-story brick front with multiple patios and balconies as well as a sprawling lawn and motorway. The inside has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a formal dining room, a swimming pool with a waterfall and a wine cellar while the outside has stone walls, mouldings and vaulted ceilings. Iredell Estate was used only as a stand-in for the exterior of Jenner's home in early seasons while the interior did not appear on the show. Kim Kardashian once told People Magazine that different houses were used throughout the show "for security purposes." The Agency's Greg Moncure and Kevin Nguyen are the listing agents currently working with the property.

Airing in 2007, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is a reality show that followed the life of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show, which follows their ultra-rich existence in LA, has been extremely popular but Jenner recently announced that the show would end after the final season airs in 2021.

Iredell Estate was used only as a stand-in for the exterior of Jenner’s home in early seasons while the interior did not appear on the show. Kim Kardashian once told People Magazine that different houses were used throughout the show “for security purposes.”

The Agency’s Greg Moncure and Kevin Nguyen are the listing agents currently working with the property. Agents from Compass and Rodeo Realty also represented the property at different points in time.

Despite the tough sale, the owners have been staying fairly firm on the price. The original asking price of $7.98 million, which was listed when the home first hit the market in May 2019, dropped to $7.79 million before rising to $7.99 million.

Email Veronika Bondarenko