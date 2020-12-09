Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

It’s almost that time of year when people start thinking of ways to improve their careers and lives and set ambitious goals to reach the following year. But before jumping into your resolutions, it’s always wise to take stock for this past year and recognizing the things you did right.

This week, we want to ask you to share one major triumph that you’d like to give yourself a pat on the back for. What are you proud of the most? We’d love to hear about your wins — both small and big — and what you did to achieve and preserve that success.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.