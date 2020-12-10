The pandemic has made many of us wish for simpler days filled with dinners with friends, trips to the movie theater, and the feeling of shag carpet underneath our feet. Well, most of us haven’t wished for shag carpet, but for those who have, there’s a perfect listing for you.

First shared on The New York Post, this 2,476-square-foot Fort Wayne, Indiana, home has captured the hearts of homebuyers with its geometric facade, winding staircases, and array of colorful carpets in every part of the house including the kitchen and bathroom.

“You’re traveling through another dimension, into a home of design, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind,” the listing description read. “A journey into a wondrous home whose boundaries are that of imagination. That’s the signpost up ahead – your next stop, the Sherbondy Zone.”

The listing, which was the personal residence of famed architect James Sherbondy, is certainly like stepping into another zone as the home still has many of the original fixtures and features that include custom wooden drawers and built-in storage units, multi-colored velvet benches and seating, 70s-style kitchen appliances, and a master bathroom with a hot pink bathtub and shag carpet.

Another unique feature is the winding, multi-color staircase in the middle of the living room that leads to a finished basement with two bedrooms, one bathroom, and another living space with, you guessed it, more colorful carpeted floors and walls.

Outside of the unique design, the new owner will enjoy the scenic views of the Concordia Woods which offer plenty of privacy on the nearly one-acre lot. Information about Sherbondy’s other projects are few and far between, but he’s certainly made his mark with this listing, which went under contract on Dec. 4 according to realtor.com.

However, it’s not too late to bid on the $159,000 architectural oddity — Coldwell Banker listing agent John Lahmeyer told The New York Post he’s “still showing the home” while the seller and buyer work through a set of contingencies.

Email Marian McPherson