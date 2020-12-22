Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Last week, in an effort to review 2020 before putting it behind us, we reached out to you, our readers, and asked you to weigh in on what you thought was the most important piece of news this year. (Non-real-estate news need not apply).

Although COVID-19 dominated the news cycle year, there are a lot of events, shifts and changes that transpired that altered the real estate landscape in ways big and small. Here are a few notable industry developments:

CoStar acquiring Homesnap (positive news for those who don’t like Zillow)

Is real estate essential or nonessential? Why did some areas decide it is nonessential?

The collapse of the iBuyer model when it should have been the one succeeding.

No inventory.

Fair housing.

The reduction of interest rates.

Hospitality and retail.

Corcoran Global Living going from $0 to $6.1 billion in volume in 10 months.

CoStar stepping in residential listing by buying Homesnap.

The “pandemic boom.” Or maybe Docusign’s stock price going from $75.90 on Jan. 2 to $268.80 on Sept 1.

So many options! Zillow going for IDX feeds by putting a broker/agent in every state? CoStar’s acquisition of Homesnap?

It’s easy to say the pandemic (which I agree), but I think there’s a deeper story of how it has caused us to reflect on parts of our life and reorganize our priorities. Family, neighbors, friends, personal beliefs, etc. This tumbles down easily to housing and (for those fortunate enough) being able to adapt during these changing times. I don’t think the political divide (the negative side) should be given any coverage.

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.