As a result of Elm Street Technologies’ second acquisition of 2021, Flow ROI’s transaction management software will become part of Elevate, making the office management and marketing solution an end-to-end competitor with the likes of Chime, kvCORE and others.

Elm Street Technology has announced its second acquisition of 2021.

The real estate technology company stated in a press release that it has bought Wilmington, North Carolina-based software firm Flow ROI.

Flow ROI’s real estate transaction solution includes tax value analysis, MLS integrations, customer relationship tools and digital forms.

Flow ROI CEO Sam Ibrahim, formerly vice president of technology at Intracoastal Realty in Wilmington, developed the software.

Elm Street Technology President and CEO Prem Luthra said the move to acquire Flow ROI stemmed from customer feedback in the release.

“Our customers have been asking us to add transaction management to round out Elevate’s solutions portfolio. Flow ROI was the clear choice in terms of functionality and user experience,” Luthra said in the release.

Elm Street announced earlier this month the purchase of text and telecom marketing company VoicePad.

Bondilyn Jolly, vice president of marketing for Elm Street Technology, said in an email that Ibrahim’s technology will “round out” Elm Street’s goal of “acquiring technology and people that aid in the vision of a simplified, streamlined end-to-end solution to the real estate community.”

Elevate is Elm Street’s flagship product, offering users website and social media branding, paid digital advertising, PPC campaigns, brokerage business and agent management, and now, transaction management.

Elevate is now prepped to compete feature-to-feature with other end-to-end proptech solutions, such as Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE, Lone Wolf Technologies, LionDesk and Chime.

“Centralizing data is imperative to the future of real estate technology, and the Elevate platform is a clear leader for consolidation, collaboration and data management,” Ibrahim said in the press release. “Elm Street Technology’s mission to create a user experience allowing brokers and agents to stay connected throughout the entire real estate life cycle aligns perfectly with our goals at Flow ROI.”

This latest acquisition is Elm Street’s eighth in five years, with the most recent buys powered by Aquiline Capital Partners’ February 2020 financial infusion.

Elevate was reviewed in 2019.

