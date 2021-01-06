VoicePad’s automated appointment setting and phone follow-up solution will be integrated with Elm Street’s Elevate, an omnichannel marketing and sales support product for agents, teams, and brokerages.

According to a press release issued by Elm Street Technology, the real estate technology company has acquired VoicePad, a voice and text marketing service for real estate agents.

VoicePad’s automated appointment setting and phone follow-up solution will be integrated with Elm Street’s Elevate, an omnichannel customer relationship management, sales, and brand marketing product for agents, teams, and brokerages.

Elevate already includes automated text and email campaigns, meaning “curbside leads” can be quickly segmented and made part of ongoing nurture efforts.

Bondilyn Jolly, vice president of marketing for Elm Street Technology and managing partner of 3sixtyfive, an Elm Street-owned marketing agency, told Inman in a phone call that the integration should be seamless.

“What’s really cool is that whenever [agents have] a new listing, they can have these materials, the text codes, signage, QR codes, automatically created for them; this full suite of services that will be generated for them,” she said. “And it can be done through our own printing company.”

VoicePad enables agents to prerecord listing descriptions, promote property and agent landing pages, and easily stay in touch with curious home shoppers.

A 2015 review of VociePad stated that “VoicePad’s array of text, voice, Web and social outreach features always place a property for sale alongside the agent who’s selling it.”

Given Elm Street’s full-circle of real estate marketing and business oversight capabilities, an acquisition to further its on-demand mobile marketing makes sense.

“The entire VoicePad team looks forward to this strategic alignment with Elm Street Technology,” said Randall Standard, chief executive officer of VoicePad, in the press release. “The opportunity to integrate into a singular, comprehensive tech stack will continue to position Elm Street Technology as one of the true technology leaders in the real estate sector.”

VoicePad is the seventh acquisition for Elm Street Technology since the company’s founding in 2016. In June 2020, it purchased IDX Broker. The previous February, it secured an undisclosed amount in strategic investment from Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices in New York City and London.

Elevate earned a four-star review in 2019, mainly on the strength of how it repurposes the MLS experience for agents, integrates coaching and tasks into its follow-up tools, and automates buyer and seller updates.

