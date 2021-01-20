If it’s January, it’s Agent Appreciation Month at Inman. Join us all month to celebrate all that agents do, and come together with us virtually at Inman Connect, Jan. 26-28. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale and save 50% on your Select subscription.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

If you’ve been feeling weighed down lately — or experiencing an ebb and flow of moods and wobbly motivation — you’re not alone. We’ve all been battling the winter doldrums lately, which always seem to come around every January (especially this year). So, in an effort to bring a little bit of positivity into the mix, we want to focus on the good things this week.

We’re reaching out to ask: What’s a recent win you’ve experienced at work? How did it happen? Chip in with your feel-good story, and leave no detail out, no matter how big or small. We want to hear about (and learn from) those times things went right for you and what you did to get there.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.