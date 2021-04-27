We want to help you make more money — right now. All month, go Back to Basics with Inman as real estate pros share what’s working now and how they’re setting up to profit in a post-pandemic world.

With combination of tight inventory, high demand and escalating prices, it’s easy to see why buyers are getting more and more frustrated completing transactions (or trying to, at least) this year. What’s more, nobody likes getting sucked into the stressful, rollercoaster-like process of bidding beyond budget to win in a multiple-offer scenario.

So, what are agents doing to help clients navigate this anxiety-inducing situation? How do you make sure you have a better chance at winning deals? That’s the question we asked our readers last week. And judging by your answers, it seems like the No. 1 tip is also the most basic: Preparation. Here’s what you had to say about setting client expectations in this market.

Be fast, and don’t be stingy. If you really want a house, remember that there are at least three or four people more desperate than you. They have lost a lot of offers, their lease is expiring, and they don’t want to move twice. So, you need to think like them, and go a little higher. Or go faster. Be prepared. Getting in early with a strong offer can win out over waiting till all the offers are in.

When working with buyers, set expectations and be prepared. Be ready to act!

Set clear expectations with your buyers.

