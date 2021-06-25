The best and the brightest in real estate are reuniting at Inman Connect Las Vegas for our first in-person event in a year and a half, Oct. 26-28, 2021. Tickets are moving fast, and you’ll want to grab yours before July 1, when prices go up.

Think back to Inman Connect Las Vegas in 2019. How great was it to brainstorm with critical thinkers, listen to inspiring speakers on stage, and connect with your colleagues and peers from across the country?

One of our headliners that year was Molly Bloom. Bloom, an Olympic-class skier, got introduced to the world of exclusive high-stakes underground poker games in Los Angeles and eventually built a business bringing in millions from the players with deep pockets who gathered at her table.

In the process, she learned something about how to deal with difficult clients. Her story became a national conversation with the release of the movie Molly’s Game.

At ICLV, in a session titled “Make Every Customer Feel Like A High Roller,” she shared insights and valuable advice for real estate professionals.

Don’t remember it? Or missed that Inman Connect? Watch the video above for a preview. The insights are as meaningful now as when Molly delivered them from our stage.

Reserve your spot, and make sure you are there to attend and participate in the relevant, inspiring, and industry-framing conversations at ICLV this October. And, if you are in the luxury market, join us a day earlier to attend Luxury Connect (Oct. 25-26) as well.