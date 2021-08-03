From utilizing professional photography to tapping into your sphere, here are some essential tips newbies need to know about marketing listings today.

August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

New month, new theme. With the start of August, here at Inman, we’re chatting all things listings tech. Think: Everything you need to know about professional photography, video creation, 3D tours and so, so much more. Which is why, last week, we softly kicked off the conversation and asked you to share your go-to strategies for marketing listings.

As our readers pointed out, it comes down to springing for high-quality professional photography, highlighting the home’s best features and not forgetting to tap into your sphere. If you’re new to real estate and want to set yourself up for success, don’t skimp on these essentials.

  • Seven percent of homes sales come from the owner’s sphere, so do not miss this as a part of your marketing strategy. Empower your sellers with marketing materials to send to their sphere via email and social media.
  • Ask the sellers what their best things are about the home, and use that to help promote the listing!
  • Professional photos. 

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

