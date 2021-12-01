Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We know it’s early, but we’re already thinking about next year and how it’s going to shape the industry. After all, the past two years have so fundamentally changed both our personal and work lives, can anyone blame us for wondering what 2022 will bring?

If you’re thinking the same, we’re inviting you to share your real estate predictions for this coming year. It doesn’t matter how outlandish or farfetched your forecast is because really, anything can happen. Plus, it’s always interesting (and sometimes fun) to look back at them later, especially if you’re way off.

So, please share your predictions now!