Command is Keller Williams’ customer relationship management solution, which offers users a host of communication, lead tracking and contact oversight features.

Keller Williams has launched a mobile app for its flagship technology offering, Command, it was announced Friday. The app is now available for agents who use iOS or Android.

Command is the franchise’s customer relationship management solution that gives users a host of communication, lead tracking and contact oversight features.

It was initially released as a browser app in 2019, not long after the debut of Kelle, an automated chat and voice-directed app that interfaced with a beta iteration of Command.

The mobile app replicates the functionality of its sister application, providing agents with the flexibility to be productive in the field and ensures data integrity across all user environments. It was devised in KW Labs, the company’s in-house solution engineering division.

“We know agents spend over 60 percent of their time away from their desks,” said Chris Cox, chief technology and digital officer of kwx, the holding company of KW. “With the release of Command App, we’re seeking to further empower our agents with real-time actionable insights to drive their businesses’ growth.”

The user experience helps agents stay on top of deal tasks, important leads and clients and general updates on transactions and appointments.

Among others, specific features include alerting users to contacts who have not been reached, team-based lead routing, visual task timelines, a library of push notifications, corporate profit-sharing updates, and the ability to add leads to SmartPlans, Command’s schematic for creating replicable business functions.

Keller Williams first entered the mobile app space in 2020 with a consumer home search and agent communication experience that linked consumer activity to their agent’s Command account.

The full-featured Command app’s release also comes at a time when more agents are generating business without a physical office and as the real estate market continues to flourish.

“We will continue to develop technology in direct partnership with agents,” Cox said in the release.

The brokerage also announced this week a series of key hires as part of its agent communities effort, designed to organize and place focus on supporting activity within business centers.

Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, according to the company.

Email Craig Rowe.