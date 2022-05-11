Teams are growing, changing and evolving rapidly, as new agent ranks swell, prices rise and uncertainty is ever-present. May is Teams Month here at Inman. Come along with us as we delve into teams today. Follow along with our weekly email newsletter Teams Beat to stay in the loop all year, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

For some agents and brokers, the very idea of negotiating commission is taboo, the client conversation that must never be spoken of at all. For others, negotiation, even on commission, is always on the table, especially in hyper-competitive markets. It generates heated debate and frustration on both sides, and it’s the subject of intense scrutiny right now.

This week, we wanted to know: Under what circumstances would you be willing to negotiate commission? Is it a “never have I ever” situation with you or is it something you’re willing to discuss? Do you have a patented answer at the tip of your tongue when someone asks or do you just say no? Tell us all the details below.


We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.

agent advice
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Invest in yourself and your business by attending Inman Connect Las Vegas in August.Learn more×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription