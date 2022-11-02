Flexibility and nimbleness are often touted as the top advantages of independent brokerages. All this November at Inman, we’ll explore what indies are doing to meet the moment as the market shifts. And we’ll consider how alternative brokerages are impacting the landscape. It’s Indie Broker and Alternative Brokerage Model Month!

Individual agents, along with the industry at large, are experiencing an array of changes and challenges. From hurdles in the broader economy to local market adjustments to communicating new market realities with buyers and sellers, there’s plenty to keep real estate professionals on their toes.

If you’re an independent broker, you’ve got the added responsibility of steering the ship for your agents and support staff. That probably includes some newer agents who’ve never experienced a down market before and who are worried about how to respond.

As we launch into Indie Broker Month, tell us: What are the biggest challenges you’re facing right now as an independent broker? What’s keeping you awake at night and what’s worrying your team? Do you have ideas for how to meet those challenges, or are you still trying to figure it all out? We want to hear from you.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.