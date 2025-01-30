In 2024, Manhattan was the top destination for buyers of properties priced at $10 million and up, according to a report from Compass. Reports from Sotheby’s and Christie’s Real Estate show big shifts across borders, generations and more in the year ahead.

Turn up the volume on your real estate success at Inman On Tour: Nashville! Connect with industry trailblazers and top-tier speakers to gain powerful insights, cutting-edge strategies, and invaluable connections. Elevate your business and achieve your boldest goals — all with Music City magic. Register now.

Just as 2024 proved a fruitful year for luxury real estate, market experts anticipate a healthy 2025 in the luxury space as well, according to reports recently released by Compass, Sotheby’s International Realty and Christie’s International Real Estate.

Compass’ backward-looking report took a deep-dive into the ultra-luxury market’s performance in 2024, and found that Manhattan was the top destination for buyers of properties priced at $10 million and above, both by number of units sold and sales volume. The report also highlighted several resilient growth markets that surpassed transaction volume from the previous year.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JANUARY

Meanwhile, Sotheby’s International Realty’s report takes a look ahead at emerging trends and projections for luxury in 2025. The luxury brand touches on the migration of wealth across borders and the transfer of wealth between generations, as well as the impact of recent fires in LA, the rise of branded residences and more.

Some of the trends mentioned in Sotheby’s report echo those found in fellow Anywhere brand Coldwell Banker’s Global Luxury report, which was released earlier in January, including the rise of women as powerful up-and-coming decision-makers in the luxury market.

Meanwhile, Christie’s International Real Estate’s report highlights trends toward home security and adjusting in the face of climate change, among other topics, and how these trends may impact the luxury market.

In short, the reports show that the luxury market is coming from a place of strength heading into 2025, with plenty of interesting trends to look forward to as the year progresses. Here are a few of them.

A backward glance at 2024

Manhattan recorded 307 transactions across $7.55 billion in total sales volume last year, according to Compass’ ultra-luxury market report, a nearly 17 percent rise in transactions from 2023.

“High-net-worth buyers consistently seek out exceptional and rare properties,” said New York-based Compass agent Pamela D’Arc. “This focus on quality has reinforced the remarkable strength of the luxury market.”

After Manhattan, Los Angeles, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach County and Orange County rounded out the top five ultra-luxury markets by units sold and sales volume.

Both Los Angeles and Palm Beach have seen a rise in interest in luxury condos, Compass agents said, as more new projects come to market, particularly branded residences.

“The area is transforming with new luxury condominiums like South Flagler House, The Ritz-Carlton Residences and Mr. C Residences set to rise along the Coastal West Palm Beach skyline,” Kyle Blackmon, a Compass agent in Palm Beach, said.

A total of 42 markets surpassed or equaled their 2023 ultra-luxury sales figures, Compass’ report noted. Snowmass, Colorado, saw the greatest increase in $10 million-plus trades year over year, going from seven such sales in 2023 to 21 in 2024.

Tampa Bay and Sarasota, Florida; Lake Tahoe, Incline Village and Reno, Nevada; as well as greater Nashville, all saw significant growth in ultra-luxury sales year over year as well, showing a trend toward markets with outdoor recreational opportunities.

Shifting wealth

Wealth made significant moves across borders last year, but will also make big shifts across generations and even genders in the years to come, new luxury reports noted.

In 2024, wealth migration hit a new high with an estimated 128,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) — those with at least $1 million in investable assets — moving to new countries, according to the 2024 Henley Private Wealth Migration Report as cited in Sotheby’s International Real Estate’s luxury forecast.

Over the course of 2025, more than 135,000 HNWIs are expected to migrate to a different country, which could have a significant impact on global luxury markets. The U.S. is currently home to the largest number of HNWIs with nearly 22 million. After that is China with more than six million HNWIs, then the U.K. at 3.06 million, France at 2.87 million, and Japan at 2.83 million.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) saw the greatest inflow of HNWIs in 2024, with 6,700 migrating to the area for its luxury real estate market, tax incentives, golden visa options and high-end lifestyle. The U.S. saw the second-greatest inflow of HNWIs at 3,800, followed by Singapore (3,500), Canada (3,200) and Australia (2,500).

Christie’s International Real Estate’s report also highlighted Madrid, Perth, Albania, Bulgaria, and Monmouth County, New Jersey, as markets to watch in 2025, as homebuyers are drawn to local incentives, value, and potential for appreciation and return on investment.

Perth’s relative affordability, when compared to other Australian cities, and its temperate climate have made it a draw for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, new development projects and a planned Netflix production studio in Monmouth County are already bringing more buyers to the Jersey Shore and are expected to bring more in the next year.

Likewise, Albania and Bulgaria have been gaining more attention from HNWIs in recent years with their natural beauty and relative affordability compared to other European countries, a trend that is likely to continue as development grows in these countries.

As wealth is crossing borders, it also is shifting from older to younger generations at an increasing pace, Sotheby’s International Realty’s report noted. As much as $84 trillion will be passed down from the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers to their children and grandchildren by 2045, according to data from Cerulli Associates. In response, the luxury market is adapting to reflect the tastes of younger generations.

Women are also increasingly becoming major players in the luxury market as independent buyers, Sotheby’s report said. By 2030, women are set to control $34 trillion, or about 38 percent of all investable assets. And the upcoming transfer of intergenerational wealth in the next few years “will contribute to women controlling more wealth than ever before,” a 2024 Bank of America Institute report stated.

Impact of LA wildfires

The LA wildfires that started earlier this month have burned about 40,000 acres, destroying or severely damaging thousands of structures in their wake across Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena and the Hollywood Hills, Sotheby’s International Realty’s report pointed out.

The wildfires are expected to become the costliest climate disaster in U.S. history, “which stems both from their size and the high value of the residential real estate they are destroying,” J.P. Morgan economist Abiel Reinhart told Reuters.

The total effect the wildfires will have on LA’s luxury market is still unfolding, but due to the surge in demand, rents have already steeply climbed and construction costs are expected to spike as well once residents are cleared to start rebuilding.

“According to the California Association of Realtors, while home sales in the affected areas will likely experience a sharp decline in the near term and demand will take time to recover, the overall Los Angeles market should begin to bounce back later in the spring of 2025,” Sotheby’s International Realty’s report states.

A shift toward values

Luxury homebuyers are continuing to move toward living arrangements that reflect their values, whether related to wellness, sustainability or otherwise, brokerage reports said.

With an increasing number of climate-related events hitting cities all over the globe, many buyers are striving for “hybrid homes,” which incorporate sustainable design features, like solar panels, rainfall-harvesting systems or green roofs, Sotheby’s International Realty’s report said. Eco-amenities, sustainable building materials and solar panels are the top environmentally friendly features that buyers are looking for in their homes today, a 2025 survey of Sotheby’s International Realty agents found.

“It’s become a selling point in a way it hasn’t been before,” said Anders Elbe of Skeppsholmen Sotheby’s International Realty.

Luxury homebuyers recognize that going sustainable with their homes has multiple layers of benefits —not only is it better for the planet, but it can also make a home more durable in the long run, will help lower utility costs over time and even add value to the property, Sotheby’s International Realty agents said. Homes with green roofs, for instance, typically use 80 percent to 90 percent less energy and have indoor temperatures up to seven degrees lower than homes without them, according to a 2024 report in The Guardian.

Specific regions are increasingly moving toward environmentally conscious housing solutions, whether because of regulations or simply to address climate risks in the area, Christie’s International Real Estate’s report said.

In greater San Francisco, for instance, new codes require property owners to thin out vegetation around their homes and restrict the construction of wooden fences and decks so that homes are less susceptible to wildfire. Area homebuilders and developers are also adapting by using materials that are fire-resistant.

Naples, Florida, which is in an area at risk of hurricanes and tropical storms, also continues to be a destination for luxury buyers because of its pleasant climate and lifestyle on the water, despite the risk of storms. Homeowners continue to find ways to recover and build with an eye toward staving off destruction from future storms.

“Many of our luxury buyers just want the Florida lifestyle — the sun, our pristine beaches, our beautiful weather and tax benefits,” said Ron Howard of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “They understand the risk of extreme weather, but it isn’t always top of mind for many for them. Additionally, they have the means to build homes with features that mitigate issues from storms.”

Home security

In response to renewed attention on crime and digital hacks, more luxury buyers are concerned with maintaining privacy and security in their homes, Christie’s International Real Estate’s report said.

More than half of real estate agents surveyed for Christie’s International Real Estate’s annual luxury forecast said security has become more important to their clients. Among agents based in the United States, 67 percent said it is growing in importance.

The rising cost of insurance is also spurring luxury homeowners’ desires for more security, since many insurers require homeowners in possession of high-value items like art or luxury cars to install enhanced home features like alarm systems or safes.

Types of security features on the rise include surveillance cameras with AI software to distinguish between people or animals, radar tech to detect approaching boats on waterfront properties, systems that include biometric tech, ballistic security doors, safe rooms and vaults, and private security details.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson