Parker Pemberton and his team have left eXp Realty, Corcoran snapped up a team in Rhode Island, and a new team has emerged at Douglas Elliman.

The news has come fast and furious lately, so if you weren’t looking, you may have missed that there have been a bunch of high-profile moves lately. As they say, there’s no rest for the wicked people who write the news. Here are some of the biggies, though:

PembertonRE: Parker Pemberton and his team of more than 200 agents have departed eXp to form an independent brokerage, PembertonRE. The company is based in Minnesota and, according to a statement, was “eXp’s top team worldwide and the North Star State’s top team statewide.” Pemberton founded the team in 2018, and as an indie, he has plans to grow via acquisitions — with “several M&As that will be announced later this year,” the statement adds.

Corcoran: Chart House Realty, based in coastal Rhode Island, has joined Corcoran and will now operate as Corcoran Chart House Realty. The firm was first founded in 2013, and in a statement, broker-owner Matthew Antonio said he was drawn to Corcoran’s “marketing power, technology tools, and international presence,” which are “the perfect complement to our values.”

Douglas Elliman: Jaclyn Bild Smith and Sari Libbin Shapiro have launched the J&S Group, a team at Douglas Elliman. Smith and Shapiro have collectively done more than $900 million in sales volume across their careers, according to a statement, and are based in South Florida. The statement describes them as “one of South Florida’s most dynamic and influential new teams,” noting that they specialize in the luxury segment.

Century 21: Excellence Real Estate HD, based in California’s San Bernardino County, has affiliated with Century 21. The company will now operate under the banner Century 21 Leaders. Noel A. Sena Sr. founded the firm, which today has more than 100 agents. In a statement, Sena said that with the support of Century 21, he hopes to grow “both through organic recruiting efforts and through strategic M&As.”

Hiring and recruiting news you also ought to know

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has hired Kayla Fleeman to serve as a senior regional marketing director for the Sarasota, Florida, region.

Compass has recruited Frank Aazami, along with colleagues Dinesh Wilson, Fletcher Wilcox and Zoya Pedenko. The brokers are based in Arizona.

RE/MAX Holdings has hired Tom Flanagan to serve as chief digital information officer.

One more thing

Ryan Serhant’s brokerage Serhant. has expanded into Rhode Island. In a statement, the company said the move is its first foray into the state, and that the “launch brings together some of Rhode Island’s top-performing agents and teams, including founding agents Devin Sheehan, Tammy Bass, Dina Karousos, Caroline Richards, Hillary Olinger, John Sheil and Allie Readyhough.”

Update: John Sheil and Allie Readyhough are also joining Serhant. in Rhode Island.

