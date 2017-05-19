Meet Arti, your new transaction management solution

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Arti is an interactive listing oversight and transaction management solution. Platforms: Browser-based; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Brokers within ERA offices and their customers Top selling points Agent-developed Highly transparent for client Text-based updates, oversight Marketing features Top concerns This is a private system developed within the offices of ERA Consolidated, a group of brokerages along the I-15 corridor from Salt Lake to Las Vegas. What you should know I have said multiple times in this column that I very much favor solutions developed by agents. Working in the space provides the straightest line from problem to solution. Agent brothers Matt and Neil Walter spearheaded the creation of Arti, a tool that connects clients and agents from listing to close. It combines mobile communications with a browser-based admin fo...
- The more a client knows, the more efficient the transaction.
- Arti is a transaction oversight tool that puts agents and clients on the same playing field.
