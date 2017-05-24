Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. How Is The Market is market analytics and trends reporting tool for agents and their clients. Platforms: Browser-based Ideal for: All agents Top selling points A new way to support listing price recommendations Uses existing MLS statistics Easy to demonstrate to buyers and sellers Good support tool for listing presentations Top concerns This is a numbers-lover's tool, using graphs and tables. It may turn off more established agents with long-standing approaches to setting prices. What you should know How Is The Market was inspired by that very question, a query heard by agents multiple times a day. Developer Todd Beckstrom created it for himself, believing that if real estate is a true market, then comparative sales and appraisals aren't viable ways to price a home. He believes a true market is defined by supply and demand dynamics, so he c...