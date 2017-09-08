Could Home Savi threaten buyer’s agency?

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Home Savi is an automated buyer agency solution for homebuyers. Platforms: Browser Ideal for: Investors; experienced homebuyers; real estate offices looking to outsource buyer agency Top selling points Very easy, consumer-centric user interface Integration of offer tips, advice Fast, clear negotiation tools Developed, led by licensed agent Top concerns The software would be best leveraged by buyers in moderate, high-inventory markets that don't require a "high-touch" approach from agents. As of now, it's only available in California. What you should know I'm a very staunch proponent of professional representation. However, I can understand why some homebuyers would want to use Home Savi. It's a smart, easy-to-use tool for submitting and managing offers. There's a partnership in place with DocuSign, but users aren't filling in active bla...
- Home Savi was developed by licensed brokers in order to make it easier for buyers to submit offers.
