ZipLogix makeover could clean up transaction management

ZipForms is about much more than forms. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) member benefit has long been an everyday partner to countless agents across the country. Understandably though, as CRMs document automation tools and transaction management suites have rapidly proliferated throughout the industry, "free" tools provided by your largest professional association are easy to feel indifferent about, especially when a savvy sales team for another product is in your ear about a cool new app. But members take note: The new version of zipLogix, zipForms parent, is demonstrating much of the same document and transaction management might as any platform in the industry. The new zipLogix dashboard, now the gateway into a user's workflow, is sharply designed, balancing subtle color-coding with a clear division of information-access points throughout...