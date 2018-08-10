The Inman Weekender, August 11-12, 2018

The week's top real estate industry stories and practical advice to use this weekend
by
Today 1:31 P.M.

 

What To Read This Weekend

 

Things To Do This Weekend

12 thank-you notes guaranteed to generate leads
BY RICHARD & BETH WITT | ARCHIVE

Vancouver, BC Canada

Dryer vent do’s and don’ts
BY PAUL BIANCHINA | ARCHIVE

 
What would you like to see in The Weekender? Sound off in the comments, or let us know
 

 