Lil' Wayne buys a new Miami Beach mansion for $17M

This purchase comes on the heels of the sale of his first Miami Beach mansion, which sold for $8M under the initial asking price
Today 11:24 A.M.

Lil’ Wayne just can’t leave Miami Beach alone. A year after selling his 15,000-square-foot La Gorce Island mansion for $10 million, the prolific New Orleans rapper has nabbed an Allison Island listing for $17 million.

The 10,632-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion features 110 feet of private water frontage, a custom-designed kitchen with commercial-grade Subzero and Wolf appliances, a wine cellar and a movie theater lavishly decorated with Red Oak flooring, Lake Como wood and suede wall coverings. The property also includes a separate butler’s kitchen and staff quarters.

His La Gorce mansion became famous for its rooftop skatepark, indoor shark lagoon and a 2015 “swatting” incident where a hoaxer claimed to have shot four people at the property.

The rapper put the mansion on the market shortly after the swatting incident for $18 million, but dropped the asking price to $12 million in 2016. The home finally sold in 2017 for $10 million.

“He wanted a change of scenery. He’s been in this house for a while,” ONE Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent Ty Forkner told realtor.com, referring to the La Gorce sale. “He spends a lot of time in Los Angeles.”

Forkner also represented Lil’ Wayne during the purchase of his new, Allison Island estate, but has decided to remain mum on the details.

