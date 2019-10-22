In this column, Anthony Askowitz explores a hypothetical Miami real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. This month: An agent with strong political and societal opinions wants to share them on her social media platforms. How can her broker help put a firewall between her personal and business accounts and avoid potentially controversial opinions?
Agent/broker perspective: Should political opinions be kept off social media?
There are many common-sense strategies agents can use to separate their personal social media accounts from their business accounts
Comments