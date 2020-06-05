Real Vision is the real deal for one-stop listing marketing

The Toronto-based photography and 3D tour provider puts a very slick, all-inclusive spin on getting everything you need to visually market listings — at an affordable price.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Real Vision is a web-based visual marketing solution for real estate listings.

Platforms: Browser; mobile optimized

Ideal For: All agents, teams and brokerages

Top selling points

Highly efficient scheduling

3D tours, floor plans and photography in one order

Unlimited photos

Single property websites

Interactive floor plans

Top concerns

Market limitations. While the company is growing, it’s currently only in a small number of U.S. markets and Toronto.

What you should know

There are a lot of web-based creative service providers out there, so the concept here isn’t new.

But Real Vision does stand out. Here’s why:

First, it’s pretty darn affordable given its all-inclusive model. For $350, an agent can get a 3D walkthrough, interactive floor plan connected to the tour, unlimited photos and, if desired, a headset-capable virtual tour.

The still images are captured from the 3D tour, which enables the unlimited volume. Granted, this means that the tour has to be captured in high resolution (as much as possible) and edited accordingly.

Tours can start from the outside, if desired, and like similar products iGuide and Matterport, you can follow the tour on the floor plan and teleport into different spaces, zoom in, spin, etc.

Here are some current Real Vision projects:

As you’ll notice, the property pages look great, and every visual asset can be swapped out into the main screen for individual perusal. The agent branding is prominent, and I like how the floor plan toggles quickly between living areas, including the garage.

The listing marketplace is something I’d like to see grow. There’s cool potential here.

Any nearby property, including your own, that has been captured with Real Vision will show up in a listing marketplace within the app. Users can browse a series of listing cards that display agent and property data.

It’s a nice change of pace from other search tools, and again, if it grows as the software gains popularity, it can encourage more agents to push the visual marketing envelope.

Real Vision also offers immersive virtual tours for those comfortable with a headset.

Images and tours can be shared to Facebook, or anywhere else with a mere click, for engaging social and email promotion. The software’s project scheduling interface and overall workflow is very sharp, demonstrating that some true tech skills went into the software’s entire build-out. Tours also come with a link specifically for your MLS.

Again, Real Vision isn’t the first service to offer online creative services and photography services, but it is one of the cooler and more affordable ones I’ve seen recently.

It’s currently available in Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas, Washington and Honolulu.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman. He lives near Lake Tahoe in the northern Sierra Nevada of California.