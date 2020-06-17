This week, we’d like to know what team building activities you’ve either hosted or participated in that boosted motivation and renewed your excitement for work.

Virtual open houses, digital closings, conversations from behind face masks — what productivity looks like for real estate agents this summer covers new terrain for all of us. All June, Inman surveys the New Productivity: the tools, skills and insights needed to make it work now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We’re officially entering summer, and though it might not be the season we planned for last year, the real estate industry is doing its best to shift, adapt and make do with the current situation. That said, it’s understandable if, after several long months of quarantine, lockdowns and workplace changes, some agents are feeling a little exhausted and jaded.

This is where team building activities come in. Virtual happy hours, office contests, and other games and challenges can help offer agents some pick-me-up during this shaky time.

So, this week, we’d like to know what exercises and activities you’ve either put in place or participated in that boosted motivation and renewed excitement for both life and work. What are your thoughts on good team building strategies and tactics during COVID-19?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.