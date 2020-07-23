LoneWolf Technologies has added Adwerx to its collection of technology vendors, called Marketplace. Adwerx has served up more than 15 billion online ad impressions to date.

Ontario, Canada’s LoneWolf Technologies announced its Marketplace program earlier this year.

The partnership model was launched to unite LoneWolf customers with a broad array of proptechs, and to give the vendor more exposure.

The latest to join the group is online advertising stalwart Adwerx. According to a press release, the new offering will bring targeted ad programs for real estate brokers and agents into LoneWolf’s Transactions (the zipForm edition), the national transaction management member benefit in the U.S.

Adwerx was one of the first online display advertising services to find a use case within real estate, which helped agents nationwide build brands and expose listings to web browsers everywhere.

Brokerages, teams and agents can display ads on many popular internet destinations, ranging from major news networks to entertainment sites as well as on social networks.

Adwerx users can also leverage existing email lists to directly target their sphere of influence with online campaigns.

The release states that Adwerx has helped the industry with more than 15 billion ad impressions on record.

The agreement will allow LoneWolf users to create and access Adwerx accounts within Transactions without a separate login.

Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx, said his desire to keep things simple for customers helped in his decision to enter LoneWolf’s Marketplace.

“We’ve always ascribed to the idea that the best solution is a personalized, local, and easy-to-execute one, and we’re committed to building solutions and experiences that reflect that for our customers,” he said in the release.

To date, the Marketplace offering has paid off for LoneWolf customers. They can gain the services of technologies spanning almost every aspect of real estate business, including customer relationship management, website production, online earnest payments and even title insurance.

The company has plans to continue its Marketplace offerings.

In an email to Inman, Nicholas Gaede, industry relations representative of LoneWolf Technologies wrote, “And just a heads up, we have another big one coming … ”

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.