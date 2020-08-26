This week, we’re asking you to share your favorite social media influencers. Who are the people you look to for advice on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and even TikTok? And more importantly, why?

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As you already know by now, this month has been all about training and coaching. In the past few weeks, we talked about everything from essential coaching techniques to tips on finding the right coach for you and your team. We even sprinkled in some motivational quotes from the industry’s heavy hitters — for good measure (and some seriously good advice).

So, in wrapping up this coaching month, we want to focus on a topic that most people are aware of (and hopefully, are fluent in, at this point) — social media. Although most real estate professional use their social media platforms for marketing purposes, a lot of them visit this corner of the internet for inspiration and information.

This week, we’re asking you, our readers, to share your favorite social media influencers — folks you can’t wait to hear updates, watch videos and read posts from.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.