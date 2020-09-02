September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. That means we’re talking to the chief marketing officers at major brokerages about how the pandemic is changing their jobs and what it means for agents. We’re publishing a suite of tactical Inman Handbooks for marketing on digital portals. And we’re looking at what pages of the traditional marketing playbook still work. Join us all month long.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Agents will say this over and over — real estate is a competitive industry. And it’s true, which is why agents are always looking for ways to stand out from the crowd and get in front of potential clients. Of course, this is where having a solid marketing plan comes in handy.

But there’s a difference between good marketing — and incredible marketing. We’re talking about those folks who went above and beyond, thought outside the box and dreamed up a campaign that felt more like a main course than a throwaway side dish.

So, this week, we want you to chime in and share your favorite marketing campaigns with us. It could be someone else’s work that you’d like recognize, but it’s OK if you’d like to boast about your own efforts, too. Make sure to provide us with a link of what you’re referring to, and let us know why it’s so special. What makes it effective? Why do you think it resonated with people?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.