This week, we want to hear about the best, most thoughtful high-end real estate videos that caught your eye. Why did it work, and what made it an effective campaign?

September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. That means we’re talking to the chief marketing officers at major brokerages about how the pandemic is changing their jobs and what it means for agents. We’re publishing a suite of tactical Inman Handbooks for marketing on digital portals. And we’re looking at what pages of the traditional marketing playbook still work. Join us all month long.

There’s no denying that video should be at the core of any luxury property’s marketing campaign. When planned, shot and edited well, videos can work hard in showcasing a home’s best features, while helping viewers visualize a plush and comfortable life within the space.

So, in wrapping up this month’s marketing theme — and as a proper segue into October’s luxury focus — we would like to ask our readers to share some of their favorite luxury marketing videos.

What is that one video that you still remember, even though you watched it years ago? What hogged your attention? And lastly, why do you think that particular video stood out to you, and what strategies, ideas and observations did you make mental notes of? Let us know your thoughts.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.