October is Luxury Month on Inman. Inman Handbooks offer deep dives on luxury marketing and agent branding, luxury staging, referrals, and more. We’re thinking about what luxury means now, examining how the pandemic is reshaping the needs of luxury buyers, and talking to top luxury agents, all month long.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

One of the most important things luxury real estate agents need to surround themselves with is a robust network of people. This includes, without question, a strong clientele of elite buyers and sellers.

It also includes other agents, partners and brokers selling high-end real estate. These trusted connections are essential to growing your book of referrals and making sure your clients are treated with the very best of service and attention to detail.

So, this week, we want to ask our readers — what is the key to building and maintaining relationships as a luxury agent? How do you cultivate a network of clients, agents and even vendors to establish yourself as a dependable, go-to resource in your niche? Share your top tips with us!

