This week, we’re asking you to share your take on what makes for a positive company culture. How do you build an environment that fosters engagement, productivity and, above all, happiness?

It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Having a winning company culture is one of the most important elements to the success of any business. Not only does it keep agents on top of their game, but it also keeps them happy. And happy agents are more likely to stick around. Of course, a positive culture also puts other factors — like the brokerage’s beliefs, mission, identity and values — in clear focus.

So, this week, we want to ask you, our readers, about what it takes to build that magnetic indie culture. How do you determine your values? How do you foster that encouraging environment that keeps engagement and productivity levels high? Let us know what you think.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.