The Inman Connect audience was offered a unique look at what website developers Agent Image believe is the future of listing presentations and online open houses.

Listing presentations can be as varied as the homes they’re aiming to list.

Some agents pitch confidence, leaving the resumes and laptops in the car. Others come in stats blazing, armed with web-enabled tech, captivating CMAs and a compendium of testimonials.

Regardless of your style, sellers only want to come away confident that can you position their home to sell quickly, and for the right amount. It’s up to you to find the best way to do that.

At Inman Connect’s “ACCESS: The Digital Listing Presentation and Open House of Tomorrow,” host Alexander Ali of real estate public relations company The Society Group spoke with Jon Krabbe and Jon Shorr of Agent Image, a real estate website and marketing technology company.

The trio’s talk centered on Access, a software solution developed by Agent Image for helping agents modernize and streamline listing presentations. Access includes features to do the same for the time honored, but much debated, practice of open houses.

“We’ve seen a lot tech come and go in the last 20 years, but much of it was imposed on the agents,” Krabbe said. “‘Here’s what best for you, here’s what you should be using,’ but we spoke with new agents just starting out to the biggest top producers in their market to find out what they wanted and needed.”

Krabbe said the goal was to build something totally different, something that agents can control.

The onset of listing portals leveraging market data to educate consumers—while commendable in spirit—often puts the agent at a disadvantage when it comes to presenting themselves as conduits of industry information.

“Really what it is, is a way to put the power of data back in the hands of the agent,” Shorr said. “We wanted to make sure video was a big part of it, floorplans, the ability to integrate a virtual tour, like Matterport. You can personalize it with video, and having voice over — it really feels like you’re giving a walk-through.”

The software can also be used to build and offer digital open houses. Leveraging its 3D tour integrations, Access can graphically enhance immersive video with interactive dashboards to select home details, image galleries, floor plans, stand-alone videos and room-by-room details.

And, like its listing presentation counterpart, Access provides an array of ways to capture user data and measure their interaction with the software, in turn offering agents critical information about what parts of the presentation may not be resonating.

While the front-end user experience was designed to capture attention and build a presence around a property and an agent, Shorr wants prospective users to know that Access will be as much about business as it is marketing.

“The back-end data is going to be incredible,” he said. “We’re hoping, the way we’re setting this up, is that the back-end will be just as amazing and sexy as the front-end.”

Access can be password-protected when dealing with luxury homes and properties with limited, exclusive buyer lists, as well as totally branded to the brokerage using it.

Access was recently used to produce a presentation for “The One,” a Los Angeles home currently billed as the country’s most expensive listing. After a $150 million reduction, the spec mansion above Bel Air sits at $350 million.

“We had to create a system whereby there was security to it, so a person had to have a username and password to actually view The One, because it couldn’t be public for the privacy of the privacy and security of the user,” Krabbe said.

Yet, with an aggressive price point of $100, Access will target all levels of the industry.

“This is for every agent, whether you’re brand new or you’re the king of your market,” Shorr said.

The product will be in beta for up to another 45-60 days, according to Krabbe. The company is shooting for public availability by the end of Q1.

Inman readers have an exclusive pre-register opportunity at agentimage.com/access.