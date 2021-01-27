If it’s January, it’s Agent Appreciation Month at Inman. Join us all month to celebrate all that agents do, and come together with us virtually at Inman Connect, Jan. 26-28. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale and save 50% on your Select subscription.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

As we wrap up this final week of Agent Appreciation Month, we want to turn our focus to growth. On top of your essential training as a real estate agent, looking for ways to expand your horizons and develop a more well-rounded education on your industry is a must. That is, if you really want to become the go-to trusted expert for all things real estate.

So, this week, we’re reaching out to ask you: How do you nourish your inner agent? What podcasts do you listen to on your daily drive? What YouTube channels are on your most-watched list? Are there any Clubhouse rooms that attract your attention? Tell us about the resources you often turn to — books, videos, social media accounts and more — to really fuel your growth.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.