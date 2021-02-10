From online showings to all-digital signings and closings, the digital transaction has fully come into its own. All month, Inman examines the companies and technologies driving this new world of digital transaction.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Technology has come a long way since the coronavirus pandemic came into our lives. In those dire times, virtual tools — that made everything from videoconferencing to lead generation less of a challenge — advanced by leaps and bounds.

All to say, though it took a bit of trial and error, most real estate professionals have learned to lean on these digital technologies in major ways. In fact, now, some even sing its praises for swooping in and saving the day one too many times. So, this week, we want to hear about those moments when you welcomed these tech tools into your process with open arms. Forget those Zoom fails. Tell us about those times you really appreciated having tech at your fingertips, whether it was to show a home, close a deal or anything in between.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.