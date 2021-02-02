Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

When it comes your real estate career, there’s one trait that really plays a huge role in your growth — and that’s curiosity. A sense of curiosity and a hunger for knowledge is what leads you to constantly seek out new learning opportunities and ways to improve.

So, last week, we turned to you, our readers, and asked you to tell us how you nourish your inner agent and broaden your mental horizons. From thumbing through real estate books to listening to podcasts, here are the many ways you fuel your growth as agents today.

Tom Ferry and Ninja Selling podcasts.

Being constantly in a state of curiosity. Looking for the “why” instead of the “how” in a conversation — with myself and others.

Constantly reading.

My insatiable thirst for knowledge will be the death of me. There is a lot of real estate out there.

Podcasts, YouTube videos, webinars.

You look for what others are not doing and investigate a path that will set you apart. Too many companies follow a path all others are doing.

Articles from publishers that I have signed up for. Mostly via email.

Bill Risser’s podcast — The Real Estate Sessions.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.