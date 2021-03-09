Moving assistance solution MooveGuru now has the mobile app outreach and marketing power of HomeKeepr, acquired in seven-figure, stock-for-stock transaction. HomeKeepr will remain operating as a MooveGuru company.

MooveGuru, a company that works with brokerages and agents to help buyers and sellers move, recently announced the acquisition of home vendor referral solution HomeKeepr in a “seven-figure stock-for-stock transaction.”

A press release stated that the deal adds 430,000 home services professionals and 230,000 real estate agents to MooveGuru’s concierge platform, a web-based tool for easing the moving process by allowing agents to recommend and connect clients with moving service providers, such as movers, storage facilities, utilities and house cleaners, for example.

In an email to Inman, Rob Morelli, co-founder and president of HomeKeepr, said the two firms’ similarities led to a more complete solution. HomeKeepr is now considered a product of MooveGuru.

“They’ve been in the same space as us for the past few years — providing products and services to help agents stay top of mind and remain valuable to clients long after a closing,” Morelli wrote. “But they approached it slightly differently. Generally speaking, we focused on the move and beyond whereas MooveGuru focused on the move and before. We help agents keep their clients forever.”

Agents can now offer several branded client outreach efforts that deal with the move and the multitude of needs after moving in, such as maintenance, appliance upkeep and ongoing home oversight.

Real estate agents can use HomeKeepr’s website widgets for up-to-date home management content and vendor lists and send regular branded emails to clients with discounts to popular franchises and home supply chains.

Once marked as under contract, the software uses its integrations with multiple industry CRM solutions to automatically send clients into the Moving Concierge workflow and invites them to download the app.

Clients can also download agent-branded mobile apps to help new owners manage preferred vendor lists, track tasks and leverage provided blog content across all marketing channels. Agents with business Facebook accounts can have blog posts shared automatically.

“We have long admired the HomeKeepr mobile app,” said Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru, in the press release. “Supporting consumers with a mobile app that keeps them connected to their real estate professional during the moving process and between transactions is the type of experience that elevates the value of the agent.”

MooveGuru was founded in 2016 in Roswell, Georgia. HomeKeepr launched in 2014.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.